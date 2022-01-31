Food Corporation of India starts DPC for paddy in Karaikal

KARAIKAL

It follows protests by farmers

In deference to the long-time demand raised by farmers organisations in Karaikal district, the Puducherry administration has prevailed upon Food Corporation of India to procure paddy from farmers in the enclave.

Farmers have, for long, been asking for establishment of direct purchase centres by government entities, citing the reluctance of private procurers to pay minimum support price. Though the assurance was made year after year, there was no outcome until last year.

Purchase initiated

Procurement of paddy through Food Corporation of India was initiated last week by Transport Minister Chandra Priyanka in the presence of Collector Arjun Sharma and other senior officials.

Additional Director of Agriculture Senthilkumar advised farmers to register their particulars with Food Corporation of India for the purpose.

Prior to bringing the loads, the farmers will be required to hand over samples of the paddy cultivated by them to the FCI office. They will then be paid the purchase price determined by the Centre, the Collector said.

This arrangement has brought a sense of relief to the farmers. Transporting paddy to neighbouring Tamil Nadu to the DPCs in adjoning districts is not permitted under the law, farmers said adding that cultivators in about 5,000 acres in the district have been affected so far.

Backed by former Minister Kamalakannan and other leaders of opposition parties, local functionaries of Akhila India Vivasayigal Sangam issued an ultimatum to the district administration recently that a rally will be taken out by farmers from Karaikal bus stand to the Collectorate on February 1 if prompt action is not taken.