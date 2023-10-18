Food business operators told to ensure quality in Deepavali sweets and savouries

October 18, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration has cautioned food business operators, engaged in making sweets and savouries for Deepavali, against use of adulterated raw materials and colouring agents.

All food business operators engaged in making sweets and savouries for the festival season are required to register or obtain licence under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the Department officials told the operators at a sensitisation meeting convened in the city on Tuesday. While food business operators, with an annual turnover of less than ₹12 lakh are required to register themselves, those above the limit are required to obtain licence from the department.

A. Devaparthasarathy, Additional Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration, Tamil Nadu, and R. Ramesh Babu, District Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, were among those who addressed the meeting convened specifically to sensitise the food business operators to the do’s and don’ts while producing and selling sweets and savouries for the festival. They were also briefed on the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The operators were told to ensure that no adulterated raw material was used for making the sweets and savouries. Similarly, colouring agents should not be used beyond the permitted limits. Cooking oil should not be used more than once.

All packaged food products should carry the name, address and manufacturing and expiry dates, besides the FSSAI and batch numbers. The products should be stored in covered containers to keep away flies, insects and dust. If any violation was detected appropriate action will be initiated against the food business operator concerned, the officials said.

The operators were told that they can contact the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption if anyone using the name of the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration demanded bribes from them.

Members of the Bakeries Association and other food business operators participated in the meeting.

On Wednesday, the department officials held a sensitisation meet for hotels, restaurants and eateries on meeting the food safety norms in the preparation of food products such as shawarma and other items.

