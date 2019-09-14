Tiruchirapalli

Food bank declared open

The food bank that was inaugurated in Tiruchi on Friday.

The food bank that was inaugurated in Tiruchi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Tiruchi Corporation has launched the city’s first food bank near K. Abishekapuram zonal office in Puthur.

Named ‘Akshaya Pathiram,’ the food bank was inaugurated by Vinod Kumar Jindal, Joint Secretary (Swachh Bharat Mission), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs along with N. Ravichandran, Corporation Commissioner. It is located near the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) and attached to the Wall of Happiness.

The food bank has 10 racks and 1,200-litre capacity refrigerator to store food items, primarily fruits, biscuits and baked goods. According to a board erected next to the facility, cooked food is not allowed. A security guard has been appointed to record the contact information of donors and may reject items if they are found to be of poor quality. The facility, built at a cost of ₹ 10 lakh had many takers on the first day, especially attenders from the MGMGH. A few more food banks will be established depending on the success of this facility, officials said.

