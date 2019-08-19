Following minor incidents, electrical fixtures at GH to be checked

Following two accidents where a couple of attenders of patients sustained injuries at the female surgical ward at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH), the Dean has ordered an inspection of all electrical fixtures and appropriate remedial measures where ever required.

Earlier this week, James Mary, 50, a resident of Sarkar Palayam injured her shoulder and neck after a ceiling fan wing fell on her. The woman had brought her daughter to the hospital as she had contracted a fever. The girl was admitted to the female surgical ward (II).

Speaking to The Hindu, A. Arshiya Begum, Dean (in-charge) MGMGH, said: “The incident occurred on the night of August 14. Soon after the incident, the doctor at the ward asked Ms. Mary to get admitted but she did not want treatment as her daughter required care. However, she returned on Monday demanding treatment. The injuries were minor and appropriate treatment was given,” she said.

In another incident, Pusphavali, 34, fell after she experienced electric shock while stepping on a metal platform outside the ENT ward on the same floor.

She, however, did not sustain any injuries, said her father.

“The stairs were wet and a wire was passing over it. We did not raise a complaint as these things happen even at home,” he said.

Taking cognizance, Ms. Begum said that a plan to demolish the building has already been drafted.

“It is an old building and will be demolished soon. I have also asked that all the electrical fixtures and fans be checked and changed. Inspections are under way,” she said.