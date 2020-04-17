‘Following medical, dietary regimen will help recover quickly from COVID 19’

TIRUCHI

Following the dietary and medical regimen recommended by doctors can help people who test positive for the novel corona virus (COVID-19) to recover soon, according to a city-based academic who was discharged after treatment on Thursday.

M. Sheik Mohamed, Director of Aiman College and former Principal of Jamal Mohamed College, is currently convalescing at home in Khaja Nagar after spending a fortnight under the care of the team at the COVID-19 isolation ward of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Puthur.

The 68-year-old had tested positive for the disease upon returning from Delhi, where he was one among 100 people from Tiruchi district who attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference.

“We had reached Delhi by train via Chennai on March 21 for the event that was to be held until the 24th, but were asked to return home after the second day, as the Government announced the nationwide lockdown, to stem the spread of the virus,” Mr. Mohamed recalled speaking to The Hindu.

The ensuing closure of rail and road traffic led the Tamil Nadu delegates to the airports, where tickets got snapped up rapidly. “We spent a long time waiting for our flight to take off because the pilots were doubtful about returning in time for the lockdown deadline the next day,” said Mr. Mohamed. The returnees were examined in Chennai on March 24, and further advised to submit themselves for medical testing in their respective home towns.

“I didn’t realise the seriousness of the situation until I returned home by bus from Chennai, around 2 hours before the lock down began on March 25. Though I tested negative initially, I had already asked my wife to shift to the first floor, to be with my son and his family. I was staying in isolation just to be on the safe side,” Mr. Mohamed said. On April 1, he decided to voluntarily get re-tested at MGMGH, responding to a call by local authorities. He was among 38 people from the meeting who were declared positive, and admitted for treatment at the isolation ward.

“Thirteen of us were kept in a large dormitory with cots placed at a safe distance from one another. Besides nutritious meals at regular hours, we were also allowed to have home-cooked food. The prescriptions were adjusted to accommodate each individual’s medication requirements for other disorders. Everything, from the attitude of the healthcare workers, to the motivation from the authorities, was excellent,” recalled Mr. Mohamed.

Despite the widespread anxiety and nervousness about the pandemic, Mr. Mohamed said he and the other patients found solace in regular prayers and meditation.

On April 16, Mr. Mohamed was among those who were found to be clear of the disease after two succesive tests and cleared to return home for a further 15 days of self-isolation. “After coming back from hospital, I offered a prayer of thanks to God Almighty, because I was fortunate to have found help for my ailment at the right time. I hope the world will recover from this pandemic soon,” he said.