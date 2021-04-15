Follow SoPs, textile units in Karur told

Karur

COVID-19 Monitoring Officer C. Vijayarajkumar on Thursday urged industrial and textile units in Karur to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) on COVID-19 prevention.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the Collector’s Office, he said that a large number of textile, bus body building and mosquito manufacturing units were functioning in and around Karur, thereby attracting thousands of workers. Since they came from different parts of the district, there were chances of virus spreading at the workplace. Hence, it was important for the management to ensure that workers wear masks while on duty. They must be screened before they enter the workplace. The management and the owners should collect details of workers above 45 years so as to ensure that they get vaccinated immediately.

Mr. Vijayarajkumar said that health officials should conduct special camps at workplaces to inoculate the targeted groups. The industrial units should cooperate with the officials in their attempts to check COVID-19 cases. Action would be taken against the units violating SOPs.

He said that no religious meetings and festivals would be allowed. Similarly, wholesale traders of vegetables and fruits would not be allowed to carry out retail business. Shopping malls, big business houses, restaurants, groceries, tea shops and vegetable stores should function only with 50 % of customers.

Prashanth M. Wadnere, Collector, said that sufficient beds were available at the Karur Government Medical College Hospital for treating COVID-19 patients. Efforts were being taken to bring people of 45 years of age to the vaccination centres so as to get them vaccinated.