Follow MCC, candidates told

THANJAVUR

Returning Officer for Thanjavur Parliamentary constituency and Collector A. Annadurai has urged candidates to follow the model code of conduct scrupulously till the election process is over.

Chairing a meeting of contesting candidates, after allotment of symbols on Friday, the Returning Officer asked them not to canvass for votes based on caste, religion, language, race or private life of others during the electioneering.

He had also directed them to carry out their electioneering without hindrance to public and obtain permission from the authorities concerned without fail for conducting such propaganda programmes.

As far as releasing of advertisements on newspapers and electronic media, they should apply to the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee for its approval. Such advertisements alone should be released to the media, he added.

Tiruvarur

General Observer for the Tiruvarur Assembly Segment by-elections Chandrakanth Dange inspected the polling booths set up at Tiruvarur town, Koradacherry and Pattudaiyan village on Saturday.

During the inspection he advised the Zonal Polling Officers to ensure that all basic amenities were made available at the booths especially the ramps for easy movement of persons with disabilities.