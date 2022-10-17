‘Follow guidelines on bursting of crackers’

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR
October 17, 2022 17:44 IST

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver exhorted Deepavali revellers to celebrate the festival by bursting less-polluting, less-noise making firecrackers at common places during the time slots fixed by the State government on Deepavali day.

In a statement, he said bursting of crackers polluted the environment apart from causing inconvenience to elders, patients, and children who were affected mentally and physically by the noise pollution.

Referring to a Supreme Court judgement delivered in 2018 while disposing of a petition seeking total ban on bursting of crackers during Deepavali, the Collector said the Apex Court had observed that awareness should be created among the public on air pollution caused by fire crackers and it must be ensured that bursting of crackers was confined to a particular public place. It had also observed that the concept of “green crackers” should be promoted, he said.

Mr. Oliver called upon the Deepavali revellers to adhere to the State government instructions by bursting the crackers at public places identified by the official machinery during the time slots – 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Deepavali day.

