Follow diligently values of simple living: Governor

The values of simple living and high thinking are of great relevance and need to be followed diligently, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said on Friday.

"It is important for mankind to remember that violence begets more violence and that love creates more love", Mr. Purohit said while participating at the valedictory of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Inba Seva Sangam at Sevapur in Karur district.

The Inba Seva Sangam was established under the vision and mission of Gandhian thoughts and Acharya Vinoba Bhave ideologies by founder president Mother Lea Provo to help impoverished families and make them self-sufficient through agriculture, village industries and promote a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation to enable them grow towards an integrated society where no distinction or discrimination would subsist.

“Though Mother Lea Provo is no more, her vision and mission are being carried forward by her followers in the villages of Sevapur and Vinobajipuram,” he said. Exhorting people to serve the poor and the destitute so as to improve their lot, Mr. Purohit said helping others would bring the greatest good to the person who helps.

Sustainable development would become a reality only when values of simple living and high thinking were followed diligently, he said. The villages of Sevapur and Vinobajipuram were standing examples which proclaim to the world as to how sustainable development could be practised.

People should identify those who practice sins in our midst including resorting to politics without principles and reform them without any further delay.

Transport Minister M. R. Vijayabhaskar, Karur Collector T. Anbalagan, M. Pathamuthu, president, Inba Seva Sangam, 'Thava Thiru' Aathmananthaswamigal, Sri Sarada Niketan Ashram, Kanavaiputhur, K.M. Natarajan, president, Tamil Nadu Sarvodaya Mandal and Geert Groessens, president, SAWES and others participated.

Later, the Governor viewed a presentation on various aspects of Karur district and development works made by the district officials. He received 422 petitions from general public, non-governmental organisations and people’s representatives containing various demands.

He also inspected a check dam constructed at Veeranampalayam village in Thanthonri panchayat union and interacted with students of panchayat union elementary school.

He also inspected individual toilets constructed at the village.

At a function organised later at Karur bus stand, the Governor inaugurated an exhibition displaying the works taken up under the Swachh Bharat Abiyan and various schemes of the Centre and State government.

He administered the Clean India pledge and flagged off a vehicle for creating awareness on cleanliness on Swachh Bharat Abiyan.

He distributed prizes to students who won in contests conducted on the subject.