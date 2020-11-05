Follow COVID-19 protocol: Collector

Perambalur

05 November 2020 19:31 IST

District Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya on Thursday instructed commercial establishments in the district to ensure that customers and employees wore face masks at all times and personal distancing and other COVID-19 protocol were followed.

Ms. Priya convened a meeting with owners of commercial establishments ahead of the Deepavali sales to ensure that spread of COVID-19 was contained.

At the meeting, Ms. Priya instructed the shop owners to ensure that all employees, customers entering the shop must be thermal screened. The body temperature of employees must be taken at least once every day. Both employees and customers not wearing face masks must not be allowed to enter the shop.

Arrangements must be made for the availability of sanitisers and thermal scanners in all shops, the Collector said. Employees must be delegated to ensure that the norms, including personal distancing are followed at all times, she added. Only a fixed number of people must be allowed inside the shop to avoid overcrowding and air-conditioning must not be used.

Deferring from following the norms can attract a fine and penal action under the Disaster Management Act. Persons with fever, cough and cold must not be allowed to enter the shops. People with high blood pressure, pregnant women and kids too, must not be allowed, she said.