‘Follow COVID-19 norms even after vaccination’

TIRUCHI
The beneficiaries who are vaccinated for COVID-19 must continue to maintain social distance, wear masks and practise hand hygiene, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan has said.
"The vaccination rollout is an important milestone in combating the viral infection, but is not compulsory and will not be forced upon anyone," he said as he addressed reporters in Tiruchi on Thursday.
The Tamil Nadu government announced that the COVID-19 vaccine would be administered free for all in the State, and the public must make use of it, the Health Secretary said as he inspected the vaccination drive preparedness at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.
Mr. Radhakrishnan clarified that each registered individual will receive two doses of the vaccine, the second one after a 21-day interval. Each vaccination centre would only be administering 100 vaccine shots in a day.
Stating that a sufficient number of vials has been procured for the first dosage in the State, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that more such consignments would be delivered from the suppliers. "There have been no flagged issues of safety of both Covishield and Covaxin during the clinical trials. The government would only give approval after careful deliberation of the same," he noted.
The number of active COVID 19 cases in Tiruchi has fallen due to the efforts made to contain the spread by all stakeholders.
