Folk music artistes demand compensation

Members of the Tamizhaga Natupura Isaikalai Perumandram petitioned the Collector on Wednesday.

27 May 2020 19:25 IST

TIRUCHI

Members of the Tamizhaga Natupura Isaikalai Perumandram petitioned the Collector on Wednesday requesting compensation for the loss of livelihood over the last three months. The early months of a year, up to May, are when they get work, which was lost during the lockdown, they say.

About 50 parai artistes gathered outside the Collectorate and beat their drums in unison as a they protested lack of assistance from the government. The artistes said that of about 5000 members of the Tamizhaga Natupura Isaikalai Perumandram, only about 1000 have received assistance. “The only reason we are able to survive is the free ration provided at the Public Distribution System shops,” one of the protesters said.

Advertising

Advertising

K. Karunakaran, vice-president, Tiruchi wing of the Tamizhaga Natupura Isaikalai Perumandram, said that from January onwards up to May is when they are hired for shows and celebrations.

“Be it weddings or any other event, it would all be planned only in these months. All our earnings are made then and for the rest of the six months we survive on it. This has been our life for years,” he said.

“From May onwards, only if there is a funeral we get to work. That’s our life,” Mr. Karunakaran said.

The members sought a compensation of ₹10,000 per artiste for the loss of livelihood. “It is the least we can ask for, as we have to survive on this amount for at least six months now,” Mr. Karunakaran said.