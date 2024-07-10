Folk festival to be held in Thanjavur on July 12, 13

A two-day folk festival – “Thanjai Sangamam: Namma Ooru Thiruvizha” organized by the Zonal Art and Culture Centre, Thanjavur Zone, will be held here on July 12 and 13.

According to official sources, the festival would be inaugurated by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at 10 a.m. on July 12 at the Government ITI Playground on Tiruchi Road.

The folk dance programmes would be performed by around 300 artistes between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Government ITI Playground on July 12 and 13. Along with the folk festival, arranged by the district administration, a food festival would also be held at the Government ITI Playground from July 12 to 14, sources added.

