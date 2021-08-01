Focus shifts to awareness programmes amidst surge in rate of infection

A week-long COVID-19 awareness programme was launched in the district, in line with the initiative launched by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. A few districts were reporting an increase in cases and as majority of the people were not complying with COVID-19 protocol, due to which such an initiative was necessary, authorities here said.

District Collector S. Sivarasu flagged off a special van with audio-visual displays which would travel to vantage points in the city and create awareness. He also insisted that the public should follow masking, frequent handwashing, maintaining physical distancing and avoid crowding. Taking the COVID-19 vaccine was the only way to protect oneself from the ill effects of the virus, he added.

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram, Jambukeswarar Temple at Thiruvanaikovil, Murugan Temple at Vayalur, Thayumanaswamy Temple at Rockfort and Vekkaliamman Temple in Woraiyur would remain closed for devotees on the occasion of ‘Adi Krithikai’ and ‘Adi Perukku’ on August 2 and 3 respectively. The number of COVID-19 cases in Tiruchi too, was reporting an increase and the public must adhere to the norms to control the spread of the infection, he said.

Mr. Sivarasu said that the district was testing at least 5,000 COVID-19 samples per day, and would soon increase it to 6,000.

Perambalur

In Perambalur, Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya distributed leaflets at the New Bus Stand and urged the public to wear masks and take the COVID-19 vaccine. Other events such as street plays, competitions would be conducted as part of the awareness programmes to be conducted throughout the week.

Pudukottai

Minister for Law S. Reghupathy and Minister for Environment Siva V. Meyyanathan on Sunday inaugurated the campaign at the District Collectorate.

Mr. Reghupathy said the campaign was being organised to prevent the onset of a possible third wave.

He called upon the people to get themselves vaccinated without fail and strictly follow the safety protocol. The campaign would be organised till August 7 at the village-level, Mr. Reghupathy said. Mr. Meyyanathan said the Chief Minister had taken steps on a war-footing which enabled in controlling the spread of the infection. He said there was adequate stock of COVID-19 vaccines in the district and appealed to the people get themselves vaccinated without fail.

The State government would distribute prizes and appreciation certificates to those local body which achieved cent per cent vaccination, he further said. Earlier, the two Ministers released awareness pamphlets and documentaries relating to COVID-19, and flagged off COVID-19 awareness vehicles, at the Collectorate. District Collector Kavitha Ramu and other senior officials participated, a press release said.