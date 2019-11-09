Focus on waste segregation

Seeking to promote source segregation of waste, the corporation has decided to recognise students in whose houses waste is segregated properly as ‘cleanliness ambassadors.'

Officials led by S. Sivasubramanian, Commissioner, and A. Jagannathan, Chief Health Officer, visited Cauvery Global School in the city and informed the students about the importance of waste segregation. Students who spearhead waste segregation work and hand over biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste separately to sanitary workers who come to collect the garbage would be recognised as cleanliness ambassadors and recognised with identity cards, Mr. Sivasubramanian said.

The corporation has mooted the ‘My Waste My Responsibility,’ an initiative where residents and commercial establishments segregate and ensure safe disposal. ‘The State government has banned 14 types of plastics. Apart from the information that it is a punishable offence, students must convey the message that it is harmful to the environment,’ he said. He asked students to play an active role in ensuring that waste is not accumulated in houses, causing rainwater stagnation and breeding of mosquitoes.