Focus on reducing retinopathy of prematurity

TIRUCHI

28 February 2020 21:10 IST

The Department of Ophthalmology, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, attached to K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College organised a continuing medical education (CME) programme on Friday to create awareness of retinopathy of prematurity.

The programme was meant to discuss possibilities of reducing the incidence of retinopathy without causing any harm to the health of pre term babies.

Retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) is a potentially blinding disease caused by abnormal development of retinal blood vessels in premature infants. ‘Studies say that the cause for ROP is an increased supply of oxygen to premature babies. While focussing on saving the newborn, we do not focus on their eyes, ears, brain,’ said S.Srinivasan , State Child Health Nodal Officer. ‘We must work on preventing pre-term births and provide quality neonatal care,’ he said.

Despite risks, Special Newborn Care Units (SNCU) set up across the state have better survival rates in comparison to any other such units across the country. There are 73 SNCUs across Tamil Nadu. In 2019, 1.18 lakh babies were admitted. Of them, 47,000 were underweight. Of them, 31,563 received oxygen, which means the majority did not need it,’ he said.

He said the state average of survival rate of pre-term babies who are ventilated is 30%. However, in Tiruchi and Coimbatore, at least 70% of babies survive. It goes to show the skill and effort of the doctors here, he said.

Collector S. Sivarasu, who inaugurated the programme, said the facilities at the MGMGH will soon improve as a proposal to make it a multi-speciality hospital has been submitted to the health minister and health secretary. ‘Our aim is to provide quality healthcare to all. The Department of Ophthalmology had asked for a larger ward, which will soon be fulfilled,’ he said.

K. Vanitha, Dean, MGMGH said to avoid ROP, district-level coordination among taluk level hospitals, Primary Healthcare Centres is required. The MGMGH organises free eye screenings every Wednesday. The public must make use of it. The Department of Neonatology and Department of Ophthalmology is working in perfect coordination, she said.