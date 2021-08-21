Focus on improving banana value chain, marketing

TIRUCHI

21 August 2021 21:59 IST

Improving the banana value chain and marketing of the fruit was the focus of deliberations at the Foundation Day celebration of ICAR-National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB) here on Saturday.

Addressing the meet on a virtual platform, A. K. Singh, Deputy Director General (Horticulture Science), Indian Council of Agricultural Research, while appreciating the research and development initiatives of NRCB, emphasised the need to take banana cultivation to the next level by adopting cutting edge technologies such as artificial intelligence. Besides, post-harvest value addition using modern technologies was essential to enhance export potential and tripling the farmers’ income.

Advertising

Advertising

S.K. Malhotra, Agriculture Commissioner, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, released NRCB’s publications and five podcasts. He underlined the nutritional importance of banana and the need to increase its export by promoting the ‘cluster approach.’

Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat, the importance of branding was getting momentum for all products. The ‘One District One Product’ programme covered Tiruchi and Theni districts for banana development.

S. Uma, Director, NRCB, said the institute had made commendable contributions in technology development and dissemination for holistic and sustainable development of banana cultivation in the country. The banana value chain had to be improved in order to double the farmers’ income and NRCB was focussed on strengthening the value chain and marketing of banana.

Best farmer, best farmers producers organisation, best technology disseminators, best Krishi Vigyan Kendras, best entrepreneur, best business initiative and best institute employees’ awards were presented.

Innovative ideas in banana production, processing and marketing which emerged through a hackathon were also rewarded

Mylswamy Annadurai, Former Director, ISRO; Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, Indian Institute of Management, Tiruchi; M. Selvam, Vice Chancellor, Bharathidasan University, and B. K. Pandey, Assistant Director General (Horticulture Science –II), ICAR, participated.

A webinar on ‘Banana Value Chain and Marketing – New Business Horizons’ saw scientists and entrepreneurs discussing the way forward in the sector.