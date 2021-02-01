Focus on healthcare in Budget 2021 welcomed

TIRUCHI

Doctors in the city welcomed the proposals made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2021 for strengthening healthcare. The move would provide better access to quality healthcare and generate more jobs, they said.

Speaking to The Hindu, A. Aleem, former Vice-Principal, K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, said that a great step was taken by the central government to strengthen the health infrastructure in all primary, secondary and tertiary health care systems. The Budget reflects the seriousness of the government in being prepared to tackle health concerns, he said.

Dr. Aleem added that the funds allocated for universal water supply, nutrition, and public sanitation through Swacch Bharat 2.0 and including it as an important factor for holistic health and wellness were noteworthy and appreciable.

The special attention accorded to healthcare is encouraging, said A. Mohammed Hakkim, an emergency physician. Setting up of healthcare laboratories in all districts, 3,308 block health units in 11 states would help to provide quick access to quality healthcare to the length and breadth of the country, he added.

"The commitment of the government in providing COVID-19 vaccines will surely help in eradicating the viral infection sooner than later," said Sakunthala Srinivasan, president, Payaneetalar Iyakkam.

"The country's efforts in managing the pandemic are commendable, while many developed countries are struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19, our frontline workers have been working tirelessly to save lives and develop vaccines. Allocation of ₹35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccination would allow us to set a benchmark and be model for the world," she said. She also appreciated the allocations for infrastructure development in Tamil Nadu.