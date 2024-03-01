Focus Blocks Development Programme to be implemented in central districts

March 01, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The State government has identified 14 underdeveloped blocks in nine districts, including Marungapuri in Tiruchi district, to implement the Focus Blocks Development Programme (FBDP).

Inaugurating a workshop organised here by the State Planning Commission to create awareness among the officials on implementing the FBDP, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said that the underdeveloped blocks in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, and Dindigul had performed poorly in key development indications (KDI’s). The economic growth was not satisfactory in 14 blocks as well.

Considering the importance of inclusive growth, Mr. Pradeep Kumar said State Planning Commission had come out with a special scheme to improve the key development indications in the selected blocks. Focus would be on health, education, sanitation, infrastructure and others. The officials concerned had been asked to come out with the focused schemes to tap funds.

Sudha Ramen, Member-Secretary, State Planning Commission, said the FBDP was aimed at providing direction, guidance, and support for social and economic advancement in the targeted blocks. It would improve the standard of living of the people in targeted blocks. It could be achieved by delivering effective and sustainable services.

S. Devanathan, Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Tiruchi, and senior officials participated.