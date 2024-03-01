GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Focus Blocks Development Programme to be implemented in central districts

State Planning Commission has come out with a special scheme to improve the key development indications in the selected blocks and holds a workshop for officials

March 01, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has identified 14 underdeveloped blocks in nine districts, including Marungapuri in Tiruchi district, to implement the Focus Blocks Development Programme (FBDP).

Inaugurating a workshop organised here by the State Planning Commission to create awareness among the officials on implementing the FBDP, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said that the underdeveloped blocks in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, and Dindigul had performed poorly in key development indications (KDI’s). The economic growth was not satisfactory in 14 blocks as well.

Considering the importance of inclusive growth, Mr. Pradeep Kumar said State Planning Commission had come out with a special scheme to improve the key development indications in the selected blocks. Focus would be on health, education, sanitation, infrastructure and others. The officials concerned had been asked to come out with the focused schemes to tap funds.

Sudha Ramen, Member-Secretary, State Planning Commission, said the FBDP was aimed at providing direction, guidance, and support for social and economic advancement in the targeted blocks. It would improve the standard of living of the people in targeted blocks. It could be achieved by delivering effective and sustainable services.

S. Devanathan, Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Tiruchi, and senior officials participated.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / development

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.