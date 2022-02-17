Foamy water reappears in Uyyakondan canal

Activists fear industrial effluent contamination

City dwellers living near Uyyakondan canal have expressed concern over contamination of the waterfront with effluents and solid waste, besides clogging created by water hyacinth.

The problem has been compounded by strong odour that permeates the area, especially near Kuzhumayee Amman temple. Many people have also reported seeing foamy water at the aqueduct nearby, indicating potential chemical pollution.

The historic canal is counted as one of the Chola period’s indigenous engineering marvels. It originates from the Cauvery river near Pettavaithalai and traverses for about 70 km via Puthur weir, Anna Nagar, Palakkarai and Vazhavanthankottai in Thanjavur district. The canal irrigates over 32,000 acres and also feeds over 36 small and big irrigation tanks in Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts.

In September last, under the direction of Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru, the Public Works Department initiated a rehabilitation project worth ₹426 crore to protect the canal from the impact of urbanisation. However, even though some progress is palpable in that direction, real estate developments in the area seem to be proceeding at a breakneck pace.

Earlier, it was reported that sewage was being let into the canal at 32 points along the 15-km-long city stretch. “For a while, civic organisations in Tiruchi were allowed to carry out campaigns to clean and maintain the canal at different points of the city. But then the authorities said they would do it. Now, it seems nobody is working on this,” said a veteran activist.

The frothing was first noticed in 2018 after the rain and it is recurring now. “This is not a new issue, but just an overlooked one. It becomes noticeable when the water level decreases. Some of the homes in the area are still letting their sewage flow directly into the canal rather than arranging for proper underground drainage,” he alleged.

Responding to the matter, R. Lakshmi district environmental engineer, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), told The Hindu that initial observations did not indicate industrial contamination. “There are no industries on the banks of the canal, but we have taken samples for testing. We hope to have a clearer picture once the laboratory reports are ready,” she said.