Flyover: Tiruchi Corporation issues NOC forland exchange

TIRUCHI

27 October 2020 23:40 IST

Project has been in limbo for three years

Tiruchi Corporation has issued no-objection certificate (NOC) for transfer of a piece of land owned by Tamil Nadu Special Police (TSP) Battalion at Mannarpuram to the Defence Ministry in exchange of land of equal value owned by the Ministry at the location for completion of flyover near Tiruchi railway junction.

A resolution was passed at a special meeting chaired by Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian recently.

Although the civic body has no ownership right on the TSP battalion grounds, it is said that the civic body has had to issue a certificate so as to declare that it has no plan for any scheme on any government-controlled land if it is required to be transferred to other departments. To meet the requirement, the corporation has issued the certificate. It stated that the Corporation has no pending proposal for using the TSP battalion grounds for any civic infrastructure project.

Collector S. Sivarasu told The Hindu that he had received the resolution and it had been forwarded to the State Highways Department for offering land of equal value from the adjacent Tamil Nadu Special Police battalion grounds to the Defence Ministry for completing the road overbridge.

“The proposal is on the right track. We have expedited our efforts to get about 65 cents of land to resume construction of an incomplete portion of the road over bridge project,” he said.

The move was yet another attempt to get a piece of land sought by the State Highways Department from the Defence Ministry for construction of the road overbridge near Tiruchi junction. Construction of the overbridge was suspended for nearly three years now.

Though 90% of the project has been completed, the State Highways Department can proceed further only after getting a piece of defence land. Many attempts to get the land in the past went in vain.