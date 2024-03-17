ADVERTISEMENT

Flying squads seize cash, cookers

March 17, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Cash totalling ₹2.72 lakh seized from a woman travelling in a car at Manachanallur; 71 boxes of gifts confiscated from a mini goods carrier in Alathur taluk

The Hindu Bureau

The flying squad checking a mini goods carrier at Karumandapam on Tiruchi-Dindigul highway in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: C. Jaisankar

A flying squad on Sunday seized cash of ₹2.72 lakh from a woman at Manachanallur on the outskirts of the city.

According to sources, the flying squad consisting of revenue and police personnel were checking vehicles at Manachanallur, which comes under the Perambalur constituency, when they found ₹2.72 lakh from a woman passenger in a car. The woman could not produce proper documents to support cash being carried beyond the permitted limit. Following this, the officials seized the cash.

Officials said that further enquiry was on. It would be deposited in the nearby treasury office pending enquiry. Eighty-nine flying squads and 89 static surveillance squads had been formed to check the flow of money and transportation of gifts purportedly for inducing voters. They would be on duty round the clock.

Gifts seized

A flying squad seized 71 boxes containing pressure cookers, ‘dosai tavas’, and lamps among others in Alathur taluk in the district in the early hours of Sunday.

The squad headed by Alathur Taluk Supply Officer was checking vehicles near Adakampatti check post in Perambalur (reserved) Assembly constituency when it stopped a mini freight carrier bound for Sendurai from Erode.

The squad found the items inside the boxes which were being transported without any proper documents. The value of the seized items was put at ₹74,550. They were handed over to the office of the Perambalur Sub Collector, an official release said.

