Flying squads formed in Thanjavur

28 September 2020 17:47 IST

They will impose penalty on violators of social distancing norms

THANJAVUR

In the wake of spurt in number of fresh cases of COVID-19, Thanjavur Collector Govinda Rao has formed circle (firkha) level flying squads to impose fine on violators of social distancing norms.

According to official statistics, the number of fresh cases has been on the rise over the past week in the district, which recorded 155 cases last Tuesday. The daily tally went up to 186 and 190 on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, 150 more persons tested positive. On Saturday, it was 179 and 190 on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

The virus has claimed 20 lives since last Tuesday. Six deaths have been recorded on Saturday.

Multiple cases have been recorded in Nanjikottai, Krishnapuram, Vilar, Annai Agraharam, Kumbakonam and peripheries of Thanjavur and Kumbakonam.

“It is observed that there has been increase in fresh cases due to impact of lifting lockdown restrictions. Resumption of public transport, reopening of shopping complexes, returning of 100% employees to work places and crowded markets have been contributing factors to the rise in cases,” Mr. Rao told The Hindu.

Strict implementation of social distancing norms and imposition of fine on those failing to wear face masks are among the key elements in controlling the spread of virus. Circle-level flying squads have been formed to make people to adhere to social distancing norms and wearing masks. Revenue inspectors, village administrative officers and police personnel will be part of the flying squads.

Revenue, health, rural development and officials of Thanjavur Corporation have been directed to take effective steps to enforce social distancing norms in public places such as markets and shopping complexes. Fine should be imposed on them. They have also been asked to create awareness among the people of the need to wear mask in public places.

Mr. Rao adds that fever camps are being conducted in places where multiple cases have been reported. About 1,000 pulse oximeters have been procured to check oxygen level of patients. All village health nurses have been given pulse oximeters to monitor the oxygen level of suspected patients and those receiving home treatment.