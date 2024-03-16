ADVERTISEMENT

Flying squads, control rooms in place to enforce model code in Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai

March 16, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM/MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

An election control room has been set up in Nagapattinam district and voters can convey information and complaints with respect to the implementation of the election Model Code of Conduct, Collector Johny Tom Varghese said in a statement.

The Nagapattinam Lok Sabha Constituency (Reserved) has six Assembly segments — three each in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts. While Nagapattinam district has 5,49,443 voters and Tiruvarur has 7,89,016 voters. In Nagapattinam district, 49 of the 651 polling stations have been classified as sensitive.

In each Assembly constituency, nine flying squads, nine static surveillance teams, and one video surveillance team have been deployed. In each of the teams, three persons, including officials of police department and revenue officer, will be present.

The district control room numbers are 1800 4257034, 04365-252594, 04365-252595, 04365-252599. The general public can also contact toll free number 1950 for complaints.

Mayiladuthurai District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi in a statement said the Lok Sabha constituency had six Assembly segments — three in Mayiladuthurai and three in Thanjavur districts. Nineteen polling stations were classified sensitive.

In each Assembly constituency 9 flying squads, 9 static surveillance teams were deployed. The public can contact the district control room on 1800 425 8970 for complaints.

