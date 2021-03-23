Flying squad seizes saris

A flying squad seized about 20 saris, grocery and edible items and a diary from a car at Illupur falling under Viralimalai Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

The team stopped the vehicle near the Regional Transport Office at Illupur and found saris embossed with green flower designs, grocery items, biscuit packets and a diary containing the names of some villages and persons. The diary reportedly contained the name of Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar at the top. All materials and the diary were seized and taken to the taluk office.

Official sources said an inquiry would be conducted into the incident. The car had apparently come from Thanjavur district.

Mr. Vijayabaskar is contesting for the third time in a row from Viralimalai constituency and faces a stiff challenge from DMK candidate M. Palaniappan.