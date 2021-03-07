Flying squad get GPS-fitted vehicles

Separate control room opened to monitor their movement and location

Global Positioning System (GPS) gadgets have been fitted in vehicles used by the Flying Squad and Static Surveillance Teams formed in the district to enforce model code of conduct for the upcoming Assembly elections. The GPS equipment has been installed in 18 Flying Squad vehicles and 18 Static Surveillance Team vehicles to monitor their movements and their location.

A separate control room has been opened at the District Collectorate to monitor round-the-clock the functioning and movement of GPS-fitted vehicles, District Collector and the District Election Officer P. Uma Maheswari has said. The Collector, who monitored the installation of GPS gadgets in these vehicles, said that necessary steps were being taken to ensure the conduct of the upcoming elections in a free and fair manner.

Flying Squad, Static Surveillance Teams and Video Surveillance Teams have been constituted to prevent any irregularities from being committed in the six Assembly constituencies in the district. The teams were working in shifts round-the-clock for continuous monitoring, the Collector further said.

cVIGIL app

The general public could convey complaints relating to violations pertaining to model code of conduct committed by individuals or political parties through the cVIGIL app created by the Election Commission, the Collector said. The complaints could be conveyed through photographs, audio or video clips to the Collector and the District Election Officer through the app, she said.

The app could be installed through the playstore app on the mobile phone.