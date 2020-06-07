Flurry of calls keeps firefighters on their toes

Firefighters in the central region encompassing nine districts attended to a flurry of fire calls besides executing rescue operations during the lockdown period.

While there were instances of fire accidents causing damage to properties, fire fighters were also successful in saving properties worth nearly a whopping ₹9 crore.

The firefighting personnel carried out their mandated duties of fire fighting and rescue operations alongside battling at the frontline to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic by spraying disinfectants in public places and in interior locations across the region ever since the lockdown was announced in late March.

Statistics provided by the Fire and Rescue Services Department here revealed that the central region alone witnessed as many as 2,074 fire accidents, which were attended to by firefighters from March to May.

The central region encompasses Tiruchi, Perambalur, Karur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Villupuram Divisions with a total number of 95 fire and rescue stations.

The entire month of March saw a total number of 913 fire accidents reported at various places in the central region. The number of fire accidents reported in April and May were 609 and 552 respectively.

According to firefighters, fire accidents were reported in thatched tenements, bushes, garbage, hay stacks and wooden wastes besides others.

Fire accidents reported in thatched tenements alone were 205 across the central region. The reasons varied, they said.

The value of the property damaged due to the slew of fire accidents was estimated to be over ₹ 89.17 lakh. In addition to attending to a series of fire calls, firefighters executed as many as 1,814 rescue missions during the three-month period from March. They included attending to 120 road accidents and saving the injured besides rescuing animals from open and abandoned wells.

The firefighters were executing their core duties alongside carrying out additional responsibility of spraying disinfectants to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic at residential localities, hospitals, busy and main thoroughfares, by lanes, commercial and business hotspots, police stations, police quarters and other places across the region, said Deputy Director, Fire and Rescue Services, central region, Meenakshi Vijayakumar.

Ms. Meenakshi Vijayakumar said swab tests were been done on all firefighters and officers in the central region as they were involved in the frontline in checking the spread of the viral disease across the State.