Flower seller hacked to death

September 23, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A flower seller was hacked to death by two persons at Pattukottai in Thanjavur district on Saturday.

According to police, V. Raja, a flower seller of Sunnambukkara Street, was running a shop near the post office in Pattukottai town. He had previous enmity with Veeramani and Karthik, both natives of Pattukottai.

On Saturday morning, the two men picked up a quarrel with Raja. A scuffle broke out between them, in which the two persons assaulted the flower seller using weapons. He succumbed to the cut injuries on the spot. His body was sent to the Government Hospital at Pattukottai for post-mortem. The police registered a case and arrested the assailants. Further investigations are on.

CONNECT WITH US