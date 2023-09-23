HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Flower seller hacked to death

September 23, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A flower seller was hacked to death by two persons at Pattukottai in Thanjavur district on Saturday.

According to police, V. Raja, a flower seller of Sunnambukkara Street, was running a shop near the post office in Pattukottai town. He had previous enmity with Veeramani and Karthik, both natives of Pattukottai.

On Saturday morning, the two men picked up a quarrel with Raja. A scuffle broke out between them, in which the two persons assaulted the flower seller using weapons. He succumbed to the cut injuries on the spot. His body was sent to the Government Hospital at Pattukottai for post-mortem. The police registered a case and arrested the assailants. Further investigations are on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.