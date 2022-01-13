Flower prices shoot up at Srirangam market

Prices of flowers registered a sharp rise at the Srirangam Flower Market in the city on Thursday, on account of Vaikunda Ekadasi celebrated across various temples in the region and the Pongal festival falling on Friday.

However, traders expect the prices to cool down over the next few days due to closure of temples as part of the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19.

“There was 30 to 40% increase in prices of flowers. But the prices are expected to come down from Friday as temples are to be closed till this weekend. The start of the wedding season will see a rise in the prices again,” said V. Varadharajan, president, Srirangam Flower Dealers Association.

On Thursday, samanthi poo was being sold at ₹140-160 a kg and vritchika poo at ₹.180 a kg. Sambangi was selling at ₹120 a kg, Mr. Varadharajan said. As it was not the season for jasmine there was less arrival. The little quantity that arrived was being sold at around ₹3,000 a kg, he added.

About 1,500 to 2,000 farmers from villages in and around Srirangam such as Ettarai, Koppu, Nachalur, Kallanai and Pachur sell their produce at the flower market every day. About 400 retailers from neighbouring Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Perambalur, Ariyalur and other towns purchase flowers from the market.

About 10 to 15 tonnes of flowers were traded at the market.