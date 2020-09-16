Flower market reopens in Thanjavur

The flower market at Pookara Street in Thanjavur reopened for business on Wednesday after remaining closed since March 25.

The market, which has over 50 traders, caters to the demand in Thanjavur and neighbouring towns and districts such as Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam.

Following the closure of the market after announcement of lockdown, a temporary flower market started functioning at a private school ground at Kallukulam and later at Anna Nagar Corporation School grounds.

Based on a request from the traders, the district administration granted permission for reopening of the flower market. Traders have been instructed to adhere to physical distancing and wear face masks.