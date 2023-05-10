Flower market project in Srirangam witnesses more delay

May 10, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Move to shift the flower market from Sathara Veedhi to North Devi Street in Srirangam to decongest the area has run into further delay.

Since the existing flower market on Sathara Veedhi is underutilised and causes traffic congestion due to encroachments, Tiruchi Corporation in September 2022 planned to revive the long-pending project to build a new flower market on North Devi Street and shift the existing market there. However, the project has been shelved because of fund crunch.

“We have kept the project on hold due to financial crunch. Once the funds are sourced from the State Government, we will begin work on the flower market,” a senior Corporation official said.

The project which was originally proposed in 2008, could not take off due to unforeseen challenges.

The civic body is planning many development works in Srirangam since it is one of the major pilgrim spots in the city. “We are already considering some major works in Srirangam, and the flower market project would be included in them,” he added.

According to the officials, the proposed project will help improve the present waste management process in the market and remove encroachments on Sathara Veedhi.

The civic body has planned to streamline its available land in the market to construct a spacious market of about an acre to accommodate wholesale and retail flower traders. The market will at least have 100 shops with all basic amenities including parking facilities.

According to residents, traffic congestion is an everyday affair ever since retail and wholesale shops are established in the flower market on Sathara Veedhi, and building a new market would ensure free flow of vehicular traffic in the area.

“Being a pilgrim spot in the city, Srirangam still remains underdeveloped, and shifting of flower market is one of the long-pending demands of the residents. Provision for spacious stalls would help vendors scale up their business,” said R. Swaminathan, a resident of Srirangam.