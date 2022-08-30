Flow in Cauvery, Kollidam goes up

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 30, 2022 20:49 IST

A high alert has been sounded along the banks of the Cauvery and the Kollidam in Karur, Tiruchi and delta districts following the heavy discharge of flood water from the Stanley reservoir in Mettur.

According to sources in the Water Resources Department (WRD), the flow of water in the Cauvery continued to rise on Monday too. The Mayanur barrage in Karur district realised 1,39,649 cusecs at 10 am on Monday. The Upper Anicut realised 1,36 lakh cusecs at 6 p.m. on Monday. Of it, 41,000 cusecs was released into the Cauvery and 95,000 cusecs was discharged into the Kollidam.

Officials said that the inflow in the Cauvery river would go up beyond 2 lakh due to heavy rain on the catchments of Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir in Karnataka. Hence, an alert had been sounded along the river course of the Cauvery and the Kollidam.

The Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, in a press release, urged the people living along the banks of the rivers to be cautious as the flow in the rivers was expected to go up in view of the rise in the discharge from Mettur Dam.

