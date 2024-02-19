Floral tributes paid to ‘Thamizh Thatha’ U. Ve. Sa.

February 19, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Collector T. Charushree offered floral tributes to the ‘Thamizh Thatha’ U. Ve. Swaminatha Iyer, who spent his life and wealth retrieving Tamil literary works from palm leaf manuscripts and publishing them as paper books on his 170th birth anniversary at Uthamathanapuram in Valangaiman taluk, Tiruvarur district, on Monday.

She was accompanied by the Revenue Divisional Officer, Tiruvarur, Sangeetha and other officials who paid floral tributes to U. Ve. Sa.’s bust installed at the Uthamathanapuram memorial house, according to an official release.

