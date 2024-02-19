ADVERTISEMENT

Floral tributes paid to ‘Thamizh Thatha’ U. Ve. Sa.

February 19, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Collector T. Charushree offered floral tributes to the ‘Thamizh Thatha’ U. Ve. Swaminatha Iyer, who spent his life and wealth retrieving Tamil literary works from palm leaf manuscripts and publishing them as paper books on his 170th birth anniversary at Uthamathanapuram in Valangaiman taluk, Tiruvarur district, on Monday.

She was accompanied by the Revenue Divisional Officer, Tiruvarur, Sangeetha and other officials who paid floral tributes to U. Ve. Sa.’s bust installed at the Uthamathanapuram memorial house, according to an official release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US