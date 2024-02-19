GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Floral tributes paid to ‘Thamizh Thatha’ U. Ve. Sa.

February 19, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Collector T. Charushree offered floral tributes to the ‘Thamizh Thatha’ U. Ve. Swaminatha Iyer, who spent his life and wealth retrieving Tamil literary works from palm leaf manuscripts and publishing them as paper books on his 170th birth anniversary at Uthamathanapuram in Valangaiman taluk, Tiruvarur district, on Monday.

She was accompanied by the Revenue Divisional Officer, Tiruvarur, Sangeetha and other officials who paid floral tributes to U. Ve. Sa.’s bust installed at the Uthamathanapuram memorial house, according to an official release.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Tamil literature

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.