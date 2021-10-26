Tiruchirapalli

Floral tributes paid to Lakhimpur Kheri victims in Tiruchi

Farmers pay tribute to Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims in Tiruchi on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Farmers owing allegiance to Aikkiya Vivasayigal Munnani, trade union members and representatives of social organisations on Tuesday offered floral tributes to the asthi of four farmers and a journalist who were killed during the violence at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh recently.

The asthi of the five victims, which was taken to various parts of the State from New Delhi, arrived in Tiruchi on Tuesday morning.

The asthi was kept near Gandhi Market for homage and later taken to Thanjavur.

Among those who paid floral tributes and homage was Aikkiya Vivasayigal Munnani district coordinator Ayilai Sivasuriyan.


