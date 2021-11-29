Flooding throws life out of gear in many residential localities

TIRUCHI

As the situation caused by flooding in some parts of the city continued to be grim, authorities on Monday closed the busy Vayalur Road and Tiruchi-Kuzhumani Road for traffic. Vehicular movement on Tiruchi-Dindigul Road was disrupted for many hours due to heavy flow of water on the roads.

There was no relief in sight for residents of Shanmuga Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, M.M. Nagar and neighbourng colonies on Vayalur Road, who spent a sleepless night due to knee-deep to waist-deep waterlogging in their areas. The overnight rise in water level in the Kudamuriti and the Ariyar kept them on tenterhooks in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Besides inundating many colonies, the spill-over from the Kudamuriti began flowing on Vayalur Road from early morning near Shanmuga Nagar and kept increasing until afternoon.

No two-wheeler could pass on the road. As the water current seemed to be stronger at a few points, authorities suspended road traffic on Vayalur Road as a precautionary measure. Since the water was flowing on Tiruchi-Kuzhumani Road it was also closed for traffic, thereby forcing both Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and private bus operators to suspend their services to Kuzhumani, Vayalur, Somarasampettai, Allithurai, Ettarai, Koppu, North Ariyavur, Neithalur and a few other villages.

“Several residents on Vayalur road spent the night watching the water level. We couldn’t sleep properly as it brought back the nightmarish experience of the 2005 flood. It is unfortunate that the issue has not been solved yet,” says S. Sridhar, a resident of Rettaivaickal.

While heavy rain in catchment areas and overflowing tanks in Manapparai in Tiruchi district and Viralimalai in Pudukottai district brought in heavy flow in the Koraiyar and the Ariyar, the breach of bund of the Ariyar near Punganur compounded the situation. It caused a rise in the water level in the Kudamuriti. The spillover of water at many points along the Ariyar and the Koraiyar caused water inundation in many colonies such as Prattiyur, Murugan Nagar, Dheeran Nagar and others on Tiruchi-Dindigul road. Murugan Nagar on Tiruchi-Dindigul Road was hit hard. Water entered more than 200 houses in a few colonies.

The flow of water on the busy road also threw vehicular movement out of gear for more than four hours in the morning. However, bus services resumed in the afternoon.

According to an official, about 7,000 to 8,000 cusecs of water from the Koraiyar and the Ariyar was flowing in the Kudamuriti on Sunday night and Monday. The flow came down a little in the afternoon.

Collector S. Sivarasu, who visited various parts of the district including Piratiyur, Kuzhumani, Thuraiyur and Manapparai to study the flood situation, told The Hindu that the respite in rain in Manapparai and Viralimalai regions on Monday brought down the water flow in the Koraiyar, the Ariyar and the Kudamuriti since afternoon. Steps had been taken to plug the breach in the bund of Ariyar near Punganur. Officials of the Public Works Department had been asked to keep vigil.

The water flow in wild streams from Pudukottai and Dindigul districts were adding to the heavy discharge into the Kudamuriti. The situation was being closely monitored, Mr. Sivarasu added.

P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman, Corporation Commissioner, said the situation had begun to improve as water flow in the Kudamuriti had started receding.