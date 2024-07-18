ADVERTISEMENT

Flood warning issued in Karur district

Published - July 18, 2024 08:08 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M. Thangavel on Thursday issued flood warning to the people living along the Amaravathi course.

In a statement, he said the Amaravathi dam was set to reach its maximum capacity due to continuous rain in the catchment areas. The dam was opened to discharge surplus water. It discharged 6,344 cusecs on Thursday. If the rain continues, it is said the Water Resources Department had decided to discharge entire surplus water from the dam. Hence, the people living along the river course in Karur district should avoid from taking bath in the river.

