GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Flood warning issued in Karur district

Published - July 18, 2024 08:08 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M. Thangavel on Thursday issued flood warning to the people living along the Amaravathi course.

In a statement, he said the Amaravathi dam was set to reach its maximum capacity due to continuous rain in the catchment areas. The dam was opened to discharge surplus water. It discharged 6,344 cusecs on Thursday. If the rain continues, it is said the Water Resources Department had decided to discharge entire surplus water from the dam. Hence, the people living along the river course in Karur district should avoid from taking bath in the river.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / flood

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.