Flood alert in Perambalur

PERAMBALUR

12 October 2021 21:42 IST

Kottarai reservoir filling up fast, says Collector

The recent spell of rain has led to good inflow in Kottarai reservoir being built across the Marudhaiyar in Alathur taluk here.

With 90% of construction work completed, the reservoir is nearing its full capacity of about 212 million cubic feet.

Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya said nearly 60% of works on building irrigation channels on both sides of the reservoir had been completed. The reservoir was receiving about 100 cusecs of water and was expected to reach its full capacity in another 48 hours, when the entire flow would be released from the reservoir into the Marudhaiyar, a press release said.

She sounded flood alert to people living along the banks of the river at Kottarai, Adhanur, Koothur, Bhujangarayanallur, Nochikulam, Thondapadi, Azhagiripalayam, Koodalur and Sathanur villages and urged them not to venture into the river or let out their cattle. Officials were monitoring the situation closely and were ready to shift people living in low lying areas to shelters.