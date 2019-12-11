Tiruchirapalli

Floating tree trunks render lake water unfit for consumption

Hundreds of tree trunks are floating in Marungapallam lake near Peravurani in Thanjavur district.

Hundreds of tree trunks are floating in Marungapallam lake near Peravurani in Thanjavur district.  

more-in

Gaja-hit trees were chopped and dumped in the water

Hundreds of coconut and other trees damaged by Cyclone Gaja are floating in Marungapallam lake near Peravurani after being dumped into the water by farmers.

Thousands of trees in Peravurani taluk were uprooted in the cyclone that hit the region in November last. Subsequently, the farmers removed the fallen trees and handed them to traders.

But they could not dispose of all fallen trees due to lack of takers. Hence, the trees were chopped and dumped in lakes and on the roadside.

Meanwhile, due to heavy showers in the recent days, the water bodies started receiving copious inflow. As the water level in lakes such as in Marungapallam increased, the tree trunks started floating on them. They have started decaying and a foul smell emanates from the lake. The water had become unfit for consumption even for cattle, locals said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2019 10:16:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/floating-tree-trunks-render-lake-water-unfit-for-consumption/article30279536.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY