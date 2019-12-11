Floating tree trunks render lake water unfit for consumption

Hundreds of coconut and other trees damaged by Cyclone Gaja are floating in Marungapallam lake near Peravurani after being dumped into the water by farmers.

Thousands of trees in Peravurani taluk were uprooted in the cyclone that hit the region in November last. Subsequently, the farmers removed the fallen trees and handed them to traders.

But they could not dispose of all fallen trees due to lack of takers. Hence, the trees were chopped and dumped in lakes and on the roadside.

Meanwhile, due to heavy showers in the recent days, the water bodies started receiving copious inflow. As the water level in lakes such as in Marungapallam increased, the tree trunks started floating on them. They have started decaying and a foul smell emanates from the lake. The water had become unfit for consumption even for cattle, locals said.