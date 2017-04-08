Float festival held

A festive atmosphere prevailed around the famous Teppakulam of the Rockfort Thayamunaswamy Temple as a large number of devotees gathered to witness the annual float festival of the temple in the city on Saturday. The idols of Thayumanaswamy and Mattuvarkuzhal Ammai were brought from the sanctum sanctorum in a procession and taken to the float in the evening. Around noon, special abhishekams were performed to the deities.

The well decorated and illuminated float made five rounds around the central mandapam of the tank. Special poojas were performed to the deities at the mandapam. ‘Thirumurai’ verses were also recited.

The theppam festival commenced on March 30 and would end with the theerthavari on Sunday. Security arrangements had been stepped up in view of the festival in the heart of the city.