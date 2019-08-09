Tiruchirapalli

Flight diverted to Tiruchi

A Kochi-bound Air Asia flight from Kuala Lumpur was diverted to the Tiruchi international airport in the late hours on Thursday due to heavy rain and bad weather condition at Kochi airport which was closed.

Airport sources said flight AK-39 with nearly 160 passengers landed at the Tiruchi airport at around 11.10 p.m. The passengers left the airport after completion of immigration and other formalities.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 19, 2020 11:09:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/flight-diverted-to-tiruchi/article28969504.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY