Flex boards make a come back in Tiruchi

A huge banner is seen on the roadside in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Erection of flex boards and banners has made a strong come back in different parts of the city.

In 2018, the Madras High Court had restrained political parties, public forums and other outfits from installing flex boards, placards and other digital banners. It took a serious view of the growing culture following accidents involving roadside flex boards.

However, the flex boards has returned in a big way, particularly after declaration of local body election results. While the successful candidates came up with big flex boards in their wards, thanking the party leadership and second-rung leaders and district office-bearers, the ward-level functionaries competed with each other by erecting digital banners at vantage locations.

Taking a cue from political parties, organisers of temple festivals and other public ceremonies too erect flex boards now. In addition to them, individuals too have joined the bandwagon by installing banners near marriage and community halls.

The High Court order was implemented in letter and in spirit in the city till a few months ago. But, the practice, which was on a minor scale after the State elections, is increasing day by day. While the cadre of several political parties have gone back to the practice on a minor scale, it is alleged that the DMK has taken the lead. The party cadre erect banners, featuring their leaders for marriage, ear-boring, house-warming and other ceremonies, on arterial roads.

It is alleged that the cadre have discovered a number of innovative methods to put up their publicity material. While a section of party men fix lengthy flexes on the walls of public buildings without permission, others find the walls of prominent houses of private individuals and compounds.

What is worrying is the practice of fixing banners on centre medians sponsored by big showrooms. The practice has become popular in Thiruvanikoil, Srirangam, Woraiyur, Thillai Nagar and others. Road users say that it not only diverts the attention of the motorists but is also an eyesore.

“It is appalling to see digital banners containing sponsored advertisements on centre medians. The practice cannot be allowed. If it goes unchecked, the city police or Tiruchi Corporation will find it difficult to get sponsors for the common cause,” says S. Venkatesan, a resident of Srirangam.

When contacted, P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu that he would study the issue and appropriate action would be taken to curb the practice.