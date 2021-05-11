Flex boards are back in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

11 May 2021 20:37 IST

After a lull for about two years, flex boards and digital banners have surfaced in different parts of the city.

The Madras High Court had restrained recognised, registered political parties, religious, caste and community forums and organisations from erecting digital banners or placards on either side of arterial roads, platforms, walkways or any other road throughout the State in 2018.

Advertising

Advertising

Most of the political parties and organisations complied with the HC order. The State, district and union level office-bearers of most of the registered and mainstream parties switched over to wall posters to celebrate their leaders’ birthdays or welcoming them for functions. The strict enforcement of the model code of conduct in the run-up to the State elections also helped officials to enforce the rules strictly.

But the culture appears to have re-emerged gradually. It began with organisers of temple festivals putting up banners and flex boards randomly. Some flex boards announced deaths.

Local political units have now erected banners in different parts of the district, mainly in the city, congratulating the elected DMK MLAs and Ministers.

“Enthusiastic workers of the parties have put up flex boards in several areas. It is natural for the cadre to express their joy. But there are many safe ways to celebrate victory. The leaders of the parties should restrain them immediately,” said H. Ghouse Baig, a consumer activist in Tiruchi.

If they are not checked initially, it will become a bane. If all parties put up flex boards they will pose a danger to passers-by, he added.