Flex boards and banners make a slow comeback in Tiruchi

January 19, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Cut outs and digital banners have made a gradual comeback in the city.

The practice, being followed by political parties, social and cultural organisations, had reached a peak about four years ago in the city. Party cadre, used to erect flex boards for birthday and anniversaries of their leaders. There were people, who put up giant size flex boards, for religious events and festivals, marriages and family functions. There were also those, who put up flex boards to condole the death of their loved ones.

Many adopted this practice to gain publicity and to catch the eyes of their leaders. Besides the DMK and the AIADMK, the cadre of political parties such as the Congress, the BJP, the MDMK and the VCK followed the practice.

However, the practice was brought under control after the death of a young technocrat in September 2019 when a flex board fell on her while she was riding a two-wheeler. The Madras High Court had directed the State government to take action against the illegal flex boards.

Though the practice flourished after the change of government in the State, the intervention of the State and district level leaders put the practice on control. But, cut outs and digital banners have begun to flourish again in the city.

There are digital banners that decorate the street corners of different parts of the city, greeting the people on the occasion of Pongal. Flex boards are seen in Edamalaipatti Pudur, East Boulevard Road, Periamilaguparai, Karumandapam and Woraiyur. The ward-level functionaries of the political parties including DMK put up flex boards whenever the Ministers and leaders visit their areas. Taking a cue from them, apolitical persons too come up with flex boards for the birthday and marriage day celebrations of their dear and near ones.

“We have not reached the volume of business that we had prior to 2019. But, there are people, who continue to follow the practice despite ban and stringent measures. Several printers have regained between 40% to 50% of their regular business,” says a flex printer in Tiruchi.

While welcoming the “control” maintained when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited Tiruchi recently, K. Janardhanan of Bheema Nagar, said that the ward-level functionaries should be sensitised on the dangers of erecting flex boards and banners. The practice should not be entertained. Similarly, tough action should be taken against those erecting flag posts by drilling the roads. “It is a dangerous practice. Chances of accidents are more as the motorists tend to be attracted by the flex boards,” he says.