Flavours from Chennai to Kanyakumari at street food festival

City residents can experience flavours from Chennai to Kanyakumari at Hotel Rockfort, which curates a variety of delicacies to delight the taste buds at a three-day culinary festival that began on Friday.

The street food festival features a traditional showcase of delicacies with an elaborate menu, which brings alive authentic South Indian recipes from across the state.

“Tamil Nadu cuisine is known for its aromatic, flavourful and sometimes spicy food, which lends an authentic taste to the menu and leaves diners spoilt for choice,” says Anba Arasu, manager of the hotel.

The traditional non-vegetarian signature dishes at the festival will include Marthandam Fish Fry, Nagai Karuvadu Thokku, Rockfort kothu parotta, Kongunadu kozhi kulambhu, and Marina chicken rice.

There are a variety of vegetarian dishes too such as Kumbakonam kadappa and Madurai kalan curry, along with a live dosa counter and traditional payasam and carrot halwa.