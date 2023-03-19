ADVERTISEMENT

Flat owners protest, seek better amenities in Tiruchi

March 19, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Flat owners of SIS Acropole stage a protest against the builder in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

More than 150 families residing at SIS Acropole at Edamalaipatti Pudur in Tiruchi, staged a protest demanding better basic amenities at their residential complex on Sunday.

Flat dwellers claimed that the project launched in 2010 by SIS, still lacks basic amenities such as drinking water connections, sewage discharge network, parking space and a front gate.

“For over 12 years we are being supplied drinking water through lorries, and even the sewage water is collected and discharged through tankers,” said S. Surendran, a resident.

Due to the lack of space for car parking for the 650 flats, the residents were being asked to park their cars in open spaces under the trees. “Most of the committed basic amenities are yet to be provided. We are struggling a lot,” Mr. Surendran said.

The protesters, including women, children and senior citizens, held placards and raised slogans against the builder. They said that they had requested the builder to provide all the amenities as promised, but he did not pay heed.

The builder, however, denied the allegations. A local representative of the company said that all the necessary amenities would be provided before handing over the property.

CONNECT WITH US