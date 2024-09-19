ADVERTISEMENT

Flash protest by commuters at Kumbakonam against impolite behaviour of bus crew

Published - September 19, 2024 06:46 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Bus services between Thanjavur and Kumbakonam through Papanasam were disrupted for over an hour on Thursday evening following a flash protest by commuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus crew, including those of private operators, either refused to accommodate or were impolite with passengers to destinations such as Rajagiri, Pandaravadai, and others on the pretext that the buses were operated as ‘express’ or ‘specials’ or ‘point to point’ buses.

Claiming that repeated complaints to the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Officials through the elected representatives and written memorandums failed to evoke any response, the residents of Rajagiri, Pandaravadai, and other small towns gathered at the Kumbakonam bus stand on Thursday by 4 p.m. and blocked Thanjavur-bound buses.

Sources said the commuters withdrew their protest only after the TNSTC and police officials assured them that their grievances would be redressed ‘positively’, and services resumed after two hours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US