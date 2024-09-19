GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flash protest by commuters at Kumbakonam against impolite behaviour of bus crew

Published - September 19, 2024 06:46 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Bus services between Thanjavur and Kumbakonam through Papanasam were disrupted for over an hour on Thursday evening following a flash protest by commuters.

The bus crew, including those of private operators, either refused to accommodate or were impolite with passengers to destinations such as Rajagiri, Pandaravadai, and others on the pretext that the buses were operated as ‘express’ or ‘specials’ or ‘point to point’ buses.

Claiming that repeated complaints to the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Officials through the elected representatives and written memorandums failed to evoke any response, the residents of Rajagiri, Pandaravadai, and other small towns gathered at the Kumbakonam bus stand on Thursday by 4 p.m. and blocked Thanjavur-bound buses.

Sources said the commuters withdrew their protest only after the TNSTC and police officials assured them that their grievances would be redressed ‘positively’, and services resumed after two hours.

